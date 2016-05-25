BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
LIMA May 25 Workers at Chinalco Mining Corp International's copper mine Toromocho in Peru plan to stage a four-day strike on May 31 to protest the suspension of a bonus tied to company results, the union said Wednesday.
The stoppage at the Chinese-owned mine will start at 6:30 AM local time (11:30 GMT) and aims to reinstate the bonus, said Carlos Orellana, secretary of defense of the union. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: