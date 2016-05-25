(Adds reaction from company, context)
LIMA May 25 Workers at Chinalco Mining Corp
International's copper mine Toromocho in Peru are
planning a four-day strike on Tuesday to press for the
reinstatement of a quarterly bonus tied to company results, the
union said on Wednesday.
The stoppage at the Chinese-owned mine has been scheduled to
start at 6:30 a.m. local time (1130 GMT), Carlos Orellana,
secretary of defense of the union, said by phone.
Alvaro Barrenechea, manager of corporate affairs for
Toromocho, said by phone that the bonus would not be given this
quarter because profit goals had not been met due to the copper
slump.
Barrenechea said the stoppage would not likely curb output
because management would implement a contingency plan. He did
not specify what measures would be taken.
Toromocho produced 31,407 tonnes of copper in the first
quarter, a 14 percent drop from the same period a year ago, and
5,500 tonnes of zinc, according to data from Peru's Energy and
Mines Ministry.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Bill
Trott)