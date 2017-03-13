LIMA, March 13 A strike at Peru's biggest copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde, continued on Monday after a meeting between the union and management failed to solve a dispute over labor demands, a union official said on Monday.

The mine is now producing about half as much copper as it normally does because Freeport has hired contract workers to operate key areas, said union official Jesus Revilla. (Reporting By Marco Aquino and Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)