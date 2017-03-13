BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
LIMA, March 13 A strike at Peru's biggest copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde, continued on Monday after a meeting between the union and management failed to solve a dispute over labor demands, a union official said on Monday.
The mine is now producing about half as much copper as it normally does because Freeport has hired contract workers to operate key areas, said union official Jesus Revilla. (Reporting By Marco Aquino and Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: