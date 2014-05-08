LIMA May 8 Peru's biggest financial holding company, Credicorp, said on Thursday that its net profit rose 41 percent to 662 million soles ($238 million) in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

The company reported its earnings in the local sol currency, though it has used dollars in the past.

($1 = 2.783 soles) (Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Eric Walsh)