LIMA, April 10 Banco de Credito, Peru's largest
bank, is in talks to form partnerships with brokerages in Chile
as it expands services for investors on the new MILA stock
exchange, its CEO said on Tuesday.
Banco de Credito, controlled by financial holding
company Credicorp Ltd, had said it would look for
opportunities in Chile after buying a controlling stake in
Colombian brokerage Correval for $77 million in December.
The stock exchanges in Colombia, Chile and Peru brought
together their operations last year in the so-called Integrated
Latin American Market (MILA).
"We have various conversations with Chilean companies about
the possibility of forming partnerships," CEO Walter Bayly told
journalists.
"Both investors and issuers in the three countries are
becoming increasingly integrated and we believe that this way we
will offer an important service to our customers."
Trading volumes are still low on the MILA and tax laws and
regulations have caused delays, but analysts say trading should
increase as the economies of the three countries are growing
quickly.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; writing by Caroline Stauffer;
editing by Andre Grenon)