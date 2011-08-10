(Adds details)
LIMA Aug 10 Credicorp (BAP.N), Peru's largest
financial holding company, posted a second quarter net profit
of $174 million on Wednesday, up 7.6 percent from the same
period in 2010.
The size of Credicorps' loan book grew by 27.6 percent from
a year ago and 10.4 percent from the previous quarter.
The company said business in the second quarter was "better
than expected" in the earnings statement it released.
Credicorp's CEO had previously said business could be affected
by uncertainty around the June 5 presidential election, which
leftist Ollanta Humala won.
President Humala has since moved to reassure investors by
naming an orthodox cabinet.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez; editing
by Andre Grenon)