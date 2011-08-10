(Adds details)

LIMA Aug 10 Credicorp (BAP.N), Peru's largest financial holding company, posted a second quarter net profit of $174 million on Wednesday, up 7.6 percent from the same period in 2010.

The size of Credicorps' loan book grew by 27.6 percent from a year ago and 10.4 percent from the previous quarter.

The company said business in the second quarter was "better than expected" in the earnings statement it released. Credicorp's CEO had previously said business could be affected by uncertainty around the June 5 presidential election, which leftist Ollanta Humala won.

President Humala has since moved to reassure investors by naming an orthodox cabinet. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez; editing by Andre Grenon)