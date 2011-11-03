LIMA Nov 3 Peru's largest financial holding
company Credicorp posted a third-quarter net profit of $170.9
million on Thursday, up 9.4 percent from a year earlier.
Results were slightly below the $174.2 million from the
second quarter due to a temporarily strong dollar that weighed
on transaction costs, the company said in a report.
"Despite fears that political uncertainty in the previous
quarter would have a stronger impact; business activity
continued the dynamic trend seen in the first half of the
year," the company said.
President Ollanta Humala, a leftist who took office in
July, formerly made investors nervous but has kept free-market
reforms intact and named a conservative economist to lead
Peru's finance ministry.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Teresa Cespedes; Editing
by Gary Hill)