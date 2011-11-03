LIMA Nov 3 Peru's largest financial holding company Credicorp posted a third-quarter net profit of $170.9 million on Thursday, up 9.4 percent from a year earlier.

Results were slightly below the $174.2 million from the second quarter due to a temporarily strong dollar that weighed on transaction costs, the company said in a report.

"Despite fears that political uncertainty in the previous quarter would have a stronger impact; business activity continued the dynamic trend seen in the first half of the year," the company said.

President Ollanta Humala, a leftist who took office in July, formerly made investors nervous but has kept free-market reforms intact and named a conservative economist to lead Peru's finance ministry. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Gary Hill)