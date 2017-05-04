LIMA May 4 Peruvian financial holding company
Credicorp reported 889.6 million soles ($271.05
million) in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, up 11.8
percent from the same period a year earlier.
That was down 0.6 percent from the prior quarter, Credicorp
said, adding that its results were hit by a strong El Nino
phenomenon. Storms and flooding linked to El Nino in February
and March killed hundreds, damaged infrastructure, and prompted
Peru's government to slash growth expectations.
Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito
, a pension fund and a bank that lends to small
businesses.
($1 = 3.2820 soles)
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by
Sandra Maler)