LIMA May 9 Credicorp, Peru's largest
financial holding company, on Wednesday posted net income of
$189 million in the first quarter of 2012, up 8 percent from the
same period of 2011.
Net income was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2011,
which was an all-time record, the company said in a report.
Credicorp controls Peru's largest bank, Banco de Credito
. Total loans grew 23.3 percent from the previous year
to 18,094,523 loans.
Peru's economy, one of Latin America's fastest growing, is
expected to grow around 6 percent in 2012.
Banco de Credito acquired 60.6 percent of Chilean brokerage
IM Trust last month and purchased a controlling stake in
Colombian brokerage Correval in December.
It is expanding services for investors trading on the
integrated Andean stock market, MILA.
(Reporting By Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer)