LIMA May 11 Peru's central bank sold $39
million in the local spot market on Monday, but the sol currency
weakened 0.25 percent to end bidding at a more
than six-year low of 3.152 per dollar.
The sol had depreciated nearly 0.5 percent as demand for
dollars surged on renewed fears that Greece might exit the
eurozone, but the Peruvian currency later recovered on the
central bank's offer to sell dollars.
The sol's losses came despite the implementation of new
central bank rules that tightened controls on currency
derivatives.
The dollar rose 0.24 percent on Monday against a
basket of six currencies.
