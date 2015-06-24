Vale megadeal puts Morgan Stanley, Bradesco at the top of Brazil M&A

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1