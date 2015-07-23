BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences files for offering of up to $6.9 mln shares - SEC filing
* Files for offering of up to $6.9 million of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAN3OB) Further company coverage:
LIMA, July 23 Peru's central bank sold $18 million in the local spot market on Thursday as the sol currency finished bidding stable at 3.188/3.189 per dollar. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo)
* DarioHealth Corp. announces proposed public offering of common stock