BRIEF-Focus Graphite increases private placement offering to $2.5 mln to $1.5 mln
* Company expects to proceed with closing of second tranche shortly
LIMA Aug 19 Peru's central bank sold $101 million in the local spot market on Wednesday as the sol currency weakened 0.18 percent to finish trading at 3.255/3.256 per dollar - the lowest in more than six years. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Company expects to proceed with closing of second tranche shortly
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.