LIMA, Sept 3 Peru's sol currency gained by 1.6 percent against the dollar on Thursday as new central bank limits on currency derivatives started to have an impact on trading.

A lower bar for imposing a reserve requirement on currency derivative operations took effect this week, discouraging dollar purchases in the local spot market.

The sol traded at 3.201/3.205 at 10:45 local time (15:45 GMT). (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)