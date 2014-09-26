DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
LIMA, Sept 26 Peru's central bank offered to sell dollars in the local spot market on Friday as the sol currency slipped 0.55 percent to trade at 2.902/2.905 per U.S> dollar, its weakest in nearly five years. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by James Dalgleish)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, March 13 The euro on Monday firmed to its highest level against the dollar since early February, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.