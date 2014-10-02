BRIEF-Traverse Energy Ltd announces normal course issuer bid
* Traverse Energy Ltd - intention to make another normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSXV up to 2 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA Oct 2 Peru's sol closed at a new almost five-year low on Thursday after the central bank held off on intervening in the spot market with dollar sales.
The sol weakened 0.28 percent to finish at a bid price of 2.901 per U.S. dollar, the first time it has broken into 2.9 terrain since November 2009. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by James Dalgleish)
(Adds broker comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3354, or 74.88 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * 2 and 10-year yields fall to lowest since March 7 By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 20 The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as lower oil prices offset strong trade data and investors weighed the G20's decision to avoid endorsing open trade. Financial leaders of the world'
* On March 15, 2017, UQM Technologies entered into a non-revolving line of credit for $5.6 million with a bank