EM ASIA FX-Several Asian currencies set to post best weekly gains in months

* Taiwan dollar set for biggest weekly gain in 5 years * Indian rupee set for biggest weekly gain in a year * Asian c.bank policies to remain neutral - analysts (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 17 The Taiwan dollar, South Korean won, and Indian rupee are on target on Friday to set their biggest weekly gains for many months, bolstered by a greenback weakened by the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision earlier in the week. The Taiwa