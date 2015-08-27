(Adds new central bank policy on CDs to fourth and fifth
paragraphs)
LIMA Aug 26 Peru is planning new measures to
curb currency speculation that has been driving the sol's
rapid slide against the dollar in recent weeks,
a central bank official said on Wednesday.
Peru's banking superintendent is writing new rules for the
country's private pension funds to limit non-deliverable forward
contracts (NDFs), central bank general manager Renzo Rossini
told Congress.
Those restrictions will build on similar controls on NDFs by
the central bank that will take effect next week, Rossini added.
"We're going to put a stronger limit on banks so they do not
operate in that way," Rossini said. "The superintendent of banks
is also preparing measures" for pension funds.
The central bank also said that starting on Thursday it will
start injecting dollars into banks by offering indexed
certificates of deposit to be paid in soles.
The policy "broadens the options for intervention in order
to reduce pressures on the exchange rate," the bank said in a
statement.
The central bank has been tightening controls on currency
derivatives and intervening in the local spot market regularly
to soften the slide of the sol, which on Wednesday fell below
the psychologically important 3.30-per-dollar level and ended at
a more than nine-year low.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Paul Simao and Lisa
Shumaker)