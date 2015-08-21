UPDATE 1-British retail sales suffer biggest squeeze in nearly 7 years as inflation bites
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
LIMA Aug 21 Peru's current account deficit narrowed to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product in the second quarter, compared to 5.7 percent of GDP in the same period in 2014, the central bank said on Friday. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
* Has successfully repriced eur881 million of new euro-denominated term b-2 loans at an interest rate of euribor + 2.00%