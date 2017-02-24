(Adds tables with comparative data) LIMA, Feb 24 Peru posted a fiscal deficit of 6.3 percent of gross domestic product in the fourth quarter and a current account surplus of 0.3 percent of GDP in the same period, central bank data showed Friday. In all of 2016, Peru registered a better-than-expected fiscal deficit of 2.6 percent and a current account deficit of 2.8 percent. Q4 Q3 Q4 2015 Current +0.3 -2.6 -3.0 Account balance as pct of GDP Current $157 mln -$1.29 bln -$1.49 bln Account balance in $ Q4 Q3 Q4 2015 Fiscal -6.3 -4.5 -9.5 Account as pct of GDP (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by James Dalgleish)