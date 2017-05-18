BRIEF-TPG to make $450 mln minority investment in Vice Media
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
LIMA May 18 Peru's current account deficit narrowed to 1.9 percent of GDP in the first quarter, compared with 5.5 percent of GDP in the same period last year, the central bank said on Thursday.
The central bank said in March it expects a current account deficit worth 2.6 percent of GDP this year. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bill Trott)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
