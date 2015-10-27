UPDATE 4-South Africa's biggest trade union calls for Zuma to quit
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
NEW YORK, Oct 27 (IFR) - Peru launched on Tuesday a EUR1.1bn long 10-year bond at mid-swaps plus 190bp as it prepared to price its first euro bond in over 10 years.
Order books of EUR3.8bn allowed leads BBVA, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan to tighten pricing up to 30bp over the course of the day.
After initially testing investor appetite with talk of mid-swaps plus 215bp-220bp, leads set final guidance at 205bp-210bp.
Peru is rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
NEW YORK, April 4 New York state's highest court on Tuesday rejected Facebook Inc's challenge to 381 search warrants to uncover suspected widespread Social Security disability fraud by its customers.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 An Uber executive at the center of a high-profile legal dispute with Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving-car unit has "no basis to believe" any criminal investigation is underway over allegations of trade secret theft, the executive's lawyer said in a court filing.