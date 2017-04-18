LIMA, April 18 Peru is expecting to issue up to $3 billion in bonds in the international market in the first half of 2017 to finance Petroperu, Energy and Mining Minister Gonzalo Tamayo said on Tuesday.

The funds would be used to help modernize the state-run oil firm, Tamayo said at a presentation. The government wants to update Peru's biggest oil refinery Talara, which will need an estimated $5.4 billion investment.

