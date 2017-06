LIMA May 7 Peru's finance ministry has authorized state-run oil firm Petroperu to sell up to $2 billion in bonds to help finance the modernization of its main refinery, Talara.

The authorization, published in the government's official gazette on Sunday, is less than the $3 billion Petroperu had approved at a board meeting in early March. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Paul Tait)