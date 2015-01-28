LIMA Jan 28 Peru's central bank put a new limit
on currency derivative operations in a bid to curb volatility
and foreign speculation in the local spot market as the sol
currency slips to new lows.
The policy raises reserve requirements on deposits in soles
when swap and forward operations exceed certain levels, the
central bank said late on Wednesday.
The move seeks to tame swings in the sol prompted by large
derivative plays by traders, "in particular by economic agents
who are not residents," the bank said in a statement.
On Dec 31, the central bank unveiled initial efforts to rein
in derivative operations that it said had fueled the sol's 6.4
percent decline last year.
Since then, the sol has continued to slip. On Wednesday it
weakened 0.30 percent to touch a more than five-year low,
despite the central bank's bid to offset losses by selling $115
million in the spot market.
Pedro Tuesta, an analyst with 4Cast, said the new policy was
a form of foreign exchange control.
"Since they cannot control the exchange rate they are taking
action to limit positions," said Tuesta. "The target now is zero
volatility."
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler)