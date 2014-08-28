LIMA Aug 28 Peru will issue 3.8 billion soles ($1.33 billion) worth of sovereign bonds next year to finance investment projects, the government said on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that Peru will incur, in total, domestic debt equivalent to about 7.53 billion soles ($2.6 billion) in 2015, and will raise up to $2.16 billion from foreign loans.

President Ollanta Humala has proposed raising the 2015 budget by 12 percent next year, with half of the increase going toward health and education improvements, the Finance Ministry said.

The draft budget will be sent to Congress in coming days, the ministry said.

$1 = 2.849 soles (Reporting my Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie Adler)