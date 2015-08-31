(Adds context, details)
LIMA Aug 31 Peru's President Ollanta Humala
asked Congress to approve a budget for 2016 that would be 6
percent bigger than this year's budget blueprint amid signs
economic growth this year and next will be weaker than
previously expected.
Peru's copper and gold mining-powered economy is now seen
expanding 3 percent this year, slower than a previously forecast
3.5 percent to 4.5 percent, and 4.3 percent in 2016 as low
global metal prices continue to weigh.
The finance minister called the 138.49 billion soles ($43.28
billion) budget proposal "austere" even though it was 6 percent
higher than the 2015 budget passed by Congress last year.
Earlier, Peru raised its 2015 fiscal deficit forecast to 2.7
percent of gross domestic product.
Peru, which relies on Chinese demand for its metal exports,
forecasts a $2.7 billion trade deficit in 2015 and 2016, the
government said.
($1=3.2 soles)
(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Mitra Taj; Writing by Richard
Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)