SANTIAGO Dec 9 Peru's economy is set to grow 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter, slower than previously forecast, the country's central bank president Julio Velarde said on Monday during a visit to neighboring Chile.

The central bank had estimated in October that the economy would likely expand between 6.2 percent and 6.3 percent in the last three months of 2013.

Peru is a top global exporter of copper, gold and silver, but weaker mineral prices and softer demand from China have dampened economic growth this year.