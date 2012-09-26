* Central bank sees 6 pct growth in 2012, 2013; 6.3 pct in
2014
* Sees sol currency stable relative to other currencies in
Latam
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Peru's economy is positioned
to weather any spillover from the debt crisis in the euro zone
and is seen posting steady growth rates through 2014, the
country's central bank chief said on Wednesday.
The Andean country's macroeconomic fundamentals are
relatively strong thanks to its pace of expansion, Central Bank
Governor Julio Velarde said, presenting an economic outlook to
investors in New York.
While he reiterated earlier forecasts that the mining and
commodities-based Andean economy would expand by 6 percent in
2012 and 2013 - among the fastest in Latin America - he also
said growth would then ramp up to 6.3 percent in 2014.
The economy grew 6.92 percent in 2011.
But unlike Peru's "lost decades," when a guerrilla war and
hyperinflation stymied growth, Velarde noted Peru has become a
key metals producer, competitive with larger countries in terms
of population and area.
Employment in the country has been growing strongly, thanks
to "tailwinds on commodities prices," Velarde said. Peru is the
world's No. 2 copper, silver and zinc producer and the
sixth-largest gold producer.
Minerals account for about 60 percent of exports, making it
sensitive to economic slowdowns in China and the euro zone, key
consumers of its commodities.
But Velarde said "Peru is better prepared" to weather any
turbulence from the euro zone that may spill over into emerging
market economies as it "has the instruments to react
immediately" as it did following the 2008-09 financial crisis.
Already among the lowest in the region, Peru's full-year
2012 inflation rate is forecast at 3 percent and is expected to
slow to 2 percent in 2013, he said.
The country is also expected to post a fiscal surplus of 1.5
percent of GDP in 2012, with a slight narrowing to 1.1 percent
in 2013 and 2014. That would extend the reversal of the narrow
fiscal deficits posted in 2009-10 in the wake of the global
economic crisis.
Owing to such stable indicators, Peru has held interest
rates unchanged at 4.25 percent since May 2011.
During that period, it has tightened bank deposit
requirements twice to slow the pace of credit expansion and curb
a rally in Peru's currency, the sol, which is trading
around 2.596 per dollar, near a 15-year high.
The central banker said he does not see any problems on the
demand side of the economy and expects rates to remain stable as
long as the country's economy is growing.
Peru has already become the sixth-fastest growing economy in
the world over the last 11 years, he said.
Thanks to this extended period of growth, poverty in Peru
has been halved in the last decade, Velarde noted, a record of
poverty reduction that only China can compete with.
(Reporting by Gary Crosse, additional reporting by Terry Wade;
editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
