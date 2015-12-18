LIMA Dec 18 Peru's central bank president said on Friday that stalled public investments are dragging down domestic demand and that mining is now driving growth as non-primary sectors slow.

Julio Velarde added that he does not expect the sol currency to depreciate in 2016 as much as it has in 2015. The sol has weakened by about 13 percent against the dollar so far this year. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)