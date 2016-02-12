LIMA Feb 12 Peru's central bank said on Friday that it now expects inflation to take longer to cool back to its target and described a more positive growth outlook, with a nearly 4 percent year-on-year expansion in the first quarter.

The annual inflation rate, now at a four-year high of 4.6 percent, will likely reach its 3 percent target ceiling between the end of this year and the start of 2017 instead of by year-end as previously forecast, said the central bank's chief economist Adrian Armas. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft)