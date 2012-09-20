LIMA, 20 sep Peru's Congress has set up a special commission to name three directors to the central bank's board by October after a year of dragging its feet, a legislator from the ruling party said on Thursday.

The commisson also plans to fill six seats on the country's Constitutional Tribunal and name the head of Peru's human rights agency. The nominations, 10 in all, were held up by infighting in Congress.

"We've formed this commission to get these 10 nominations done," said Jaime Delgado, a legislator from President Ollanta Humala's Gana Peru party and the head of the commission. "Once we agree, probably in the middle of October, we'll put the names to a floor vote."

Central Bank President Julio Velarde in May chastised Congress for failing to uphold a constitutional mandate to quickly nominate three directors to the board. Humala named three directors of his choosing to the board last year.

The central bank's board normally has seven members, led by Velarde, but it has been short-staffed for months.

The lack of directors has not hindered the ability of the central bank to set monetary policy but Velarde says it has hampered long-term planning. Peru's economy is on track to grow 6 percent this year with inflation of around 3 percent.