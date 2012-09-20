LIMA, 20 sep Peru's Congress has set up a
special commission to name three directors to the central bank's
board by October after a year of dragging its feet, a legislator
from the ruling party said on Thursday.
The commisson also plans to fill six seats on the country's
Constitutional Tribunal and name the head of Peru's human rights
agency. The nominations, 10 in all, were held up by infighting
in Congress.
"We've formed this commission to get these 10 nominations
done," said Jaime Delgado, a legislator from President Ollanta
Humala's Gana Peru party and the head of the commission. "Once
we agree, probably in the middle of October, we'll put the names
to a floor vote."
Central Bank President Julio Velarde in May chastised
Congress for failing to uphold a constitutional mandate to
quickly nominate three directors to the board. Humala named
three directors of his choosing to the board last year.
The central bank's board normally has seven members, led by
Velarde, but it has been short-staffed for months.
The lack of directors has not hindered the ability of the
central bank to set monetary policy but Velarde says it has
hampered long-term planning. Peru's economy is on track to grow
6 percent this year with inflation of around 3 percent.