BRIEF-RAPIER REJECTS TWO FINANCING OFFERS SUPERIOR TO THE ENTRENCHING PRIVATE PLACEMENT
* RAPIER REJECTS TWO FINANCING OFFERS SUPERIOR TO THE ENTRENCHING PRIVATE PLACEMENT
LIMA, July 22 Peru's central bank on Monday said it was loosening reserve requirements for banks to encourage financial transactions in the local sol currency as economic growth slows on weak mineral exports.
The rules, which will go into effect Aug. 1, include lower average and marginal reserve rates on bank accounts denominated in soles and in dollars, and are intended to "favor financial intermediation, especially in soles," the central bank said in a statement.
The central bank raised banking reserve requirements several times in 2012 and early this year to curb heavy capital inflows that pushed the sol to a 16-year high.
The sol has weakened more than 9 percent against the dollar so far this year.
* RAPIER REJECTS TWO FINANCING OFFERS SUPERIOR TO THE ENTRENCHING PRIVATE PLACEMENT
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Wall Street rose slightly on Monday and U.S. Treasury yields were higher as investors held their breath a day ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Gardner Lewis Asset Management reports 8.6 pct stake in Gigpeak Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mn8a9q) Further company coverage: