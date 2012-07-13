* Peru likely returned to trade surplus in June
* 12-month inflation to slow to 3.5 pct after July
* Central bank held interest rate at 4.25 pct on Thursday
LIMA, July 13 Peru's economy likely grew more
than 5 percent in May and will probably post a trade surplus for
June as exports stabilize, the central bank said on Friday as it
said inflation is cooling.
The European debt crisis and softer demand from China have
hurt prices for metals exports, leaving Peru with rarely seen
trade deficits in April and May. But preliminary data shows the
world's No. 2 copper producer will return to a trade surplus in
June, the central bank said.
"The first indicators show a lower level of imports with
respect to May and a level of exports apparently larger than
that of May, our projections therefore show there will not be a
trade deficit in the month of June," Central Bank Research
Director Adrian Armas said.
At the same time, Armas said consumer prices are falling and
12-month inflation will likely be 3.5 percent by the end of
July, down from its current 4 percent. Inflation in June fell
0.04 percent.
The central bank left interest rates on hold at 4.25 percent
for the 14th straight month on Thursday as expected. Some
analysts say the next adjustment to monetary policy will likely
be a rate cut as inflation approaches the central bank's 1 to 3
percent target range and economic growth slows slightly.
Armas said annual growth likely recovered slightly in May
compared to 4.37 percent growth in April, which was the slowest
pace in two years. The government will release official economic
growth figures for May on Monday.
"As we've said growth for April was quite low, partly due to
the fishing sector; we expect growth above 5 percent for May,"
Armas said, echoing Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla's
projection for monthly growth.
The government expects 2012 growth to be 6 percent, below
2011's 6.92 percent growth but potentially still one of the
fastest rates in Latin America. The central bank has a slightly
more modest forecast of 5.8 percent.
(Reporting by Lima newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)