BRIEF-Seanergy announces agreement for early termination of credit facility
* Seanergy announces agreement for early termination of credit facility resulting in a material gain
LIMA May 9 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 24th straight month on Thursday, as inflation runs within its target range and the economy expands near its potential.
* Seanergy announces agreement for early termination of credit facility resulting in a material gain
* Geo Group Inc - Geo intends to use net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under Geo's revolver portion of its senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zinc One and Forrester sign definitive agreement to establish a zinc focused exploration and development company