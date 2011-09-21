NEW YORK, Sept 21 Peru's Central Bank Governor Julio Velarde said on Wednesday he sees no need to change current interest rate policies for the world's No. 2 copper producer.

"There is no need to act now, it might change if the situation deteriorates," Velarde told journalists when asked if he saw the need to change interest rates due to the global economic slowdown.

Last week Velarde said the country's benchmark interest rate would likely follow a "downward path," suggesting it could cut the rate, currently at 4.25 percent, after four consecutive months of keeping it unchanged. (Reporting by Manuela Badawy and Dave Graham in New York; writing by Daniel Bases)