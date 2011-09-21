(Updates with more comment, details, adds bylines)

By Manuela Badawy and Dave Graham

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Peru's central bank governor, Julio Velarde, said on Wednesday he does not see a need to change current interest rate policies despite the global economic slowdown.

"There is no need to act now, it might change if the situation deteriorates," Velarde told journalists when asked if he saw the need to change interest rates due to the global economic slowdown.

Last week Velarde said the benchmark interest rate for Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, would likely follow a "downward path," suggesting the central bank could cut the rate, currently at 4.25 percent, after holding it steady for four consecutive months.

Finance Minister Luis Castilla indicated in the same briefing that if monetary policies, globally, continue to ease, there would be a likely impact on Peru's currency, the sol, as a result of capital inflows attracted by the country's relatively high interest rates.

Castilla, however, said Peru was prepared to combat any global economic downturn.

"We definitely would implement aggressive effective and temporary expansionary fiscal policy if conditions were to get worse" Castilla said.

Velarde, for his part, reiterated the central bank's economic forecast for gross domestic product growth of 6.3 percent for 2011, tapering to 5.7 percent in 2012 before rebounding to 6.3 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Manuela Badawy and Dave Graham in New York; Writing by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)