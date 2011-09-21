(Updates with more comment, details, adds bylines)
By Manuela Badawy and Dave Graham
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Peru's central bank governor,
Julio Velarde, said on Wednesday he does not see a need to
change current interest rate policies despite the global
economic slowdown.
"There is no need to act now, it might change if the
situation deteriorates," Velarde told journalists when asked if
he saw the need to change interest rates due to the global
economic slowdown.
Last week Velarde said the benchmark interest rate for
Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, would likely follow a
"downward path," suggesting the central bank could cut the
rate, currently at 4.25 percent, after holding it steady for
four consecutive months.
Finance Minister Luis Castilla indicated in the same
briefing that if monetary policies, globally, continue to ease,
there would be a likely impact on Peru's currency, the sol, as
a result of capital inflows attracted by the country's
relatively high interest rates.
Castilla, however, said Peru was prepared to combat any
global economic downturn.
"We definitely would implement aggressive effective and
temporary expansionary fiscal policy if conditions were to get
worse" Castilla said.
Velarde, for his part, reiterated the central bank's
economic forecast for gross domestic product growth of 6.3
percent for 2011, tapering to 5.7 percent in 2012 before
rebounding to 6.3 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Manuela Badawy and Dave Graham in New York;
Writing by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)