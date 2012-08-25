LIMA Aug 24 Peru's economy grew 6.1 percent in
the second quarter from the same period a year ago, official
data showed on Friday, and the country is on track to show the
strongest growth in Latin America this year.
The latest data from Peru's statistics agency was in line
with previously released monthly growth figures. It said the
economy also grew 6.1 percent in the first quarter and 6.1
percent in the first half of this year.
Domestic demand grew 8.7 percent in the second quarter and
government spending rose 9.4 percent as President Ollanta
Humala's administration tries to spend a thick public sector
fiscal cushion that hit 7 percent of GDP in the first quarter.
Growth for all of 2012 is widely expected to be near 6
percent as strong domestic demand and government spending
offsets slumping prices for Peru's mineral exports. Exports fell
3 percent in the second quarter.