LIMA May 23 Peru's gross domestic product expanded 4.8 percent in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, which was the slowest quarterly pace since late 2009.

But the economy expanded 2.1 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter. That was the strongest result of the last three quarters.

The data for one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies reflected trends shown in monthly figures reported last week.

The central bank has said it may trim its GDP forecast for this year to as low as 5.9 percent from 6.3 percent in late June.