BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Credit Suisse, former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy expanded by 1.2 percent in April from March at a seasonally-adjusted rate, state statistics agency Inei said Monday. (Reporting By Teresa Cespdes)
* U.S. SEC - SEC charges Credit Suisse and Former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
* Japanese demand underpins dollar, offsets N. Korea concerns
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management