UPDATE 3-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
LIMA Nov 17 Peru's economy grew 0.4 percent in September versus August, the government said on Monday just after announcing that year-on-year growth in September was 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.