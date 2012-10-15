* Pace of growth moderates from 7.21 percent in July

* August growth led by construction and retail car sales

* Third-quarter jobless rate falls in metropolitan Lima

LIMA, Oct 15 Peru's economy grew 6.33 percent in August from the same month a year earlier, moderating its brisk pace from July, the national statistics agency (INEI) said on Monday.

Despite slumping exports and economic uncertainty abroad, Peru is expected by the central bank to grow around 6 percent this year.

Expansion in August was led by strong domestic demand for housing and retail sales, particularly for motor vehicles.

Construction grew 17.48 percent and investment in construction 33.08 percent in August compared with the same month a year ago, while car sales went up 14.30 percent.

August's growth rate, however, still came in below the 7.21 percent expansion the country grew in July versus a year ago, and below the 6.5 percent prediction of economists polled by Reuters.

Peru's statistics agency also said the average jobless rate for the three months through September in metropolitan Lima fell to 6.6 percent from 6.7 percent in the three months through August and 7.3 percent in the same period a year earlier.

Lima accounts for about one-quarter of Peru's population of 29.4 million.

Peru is a top producer of gold, copper, silver and zinc but lower global prices and softer demand for minerals has hurt Peru's traditional exports this year.

Last Friday, Peru posted a trade deficit of $52 million in August. Monday's data shows the mining and hydrocarbon sector grew just 0.56 percent in August over the same month a year prior.

Peru's potential growth rate, the maximum rate the economy can expand without provoking excessive inflation, is normally seen around 6 percent or 6.5 percent. Inflation for the 12 months through September was 3.74 percent.

The central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent for the 17th month in a row this month, as it expects annual inflation to cool to within its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in coming months.