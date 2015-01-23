(Adds context and revised estimates for 2014 and 2015 trade
deficit)
By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA Jan 23 Peru's central bank on Friday cut
its view of economic growth in the global minerals producer this
year to 4.8 percent from its previous forecast, made in
December, for an expansion of 5.2 percent to 5.5 percent.
The central bank also said in a quarterly report that the
economy likely grew 2.4 percent in all of 2014, under its
previous estimate of between 2.6 and 3 percent and well below
surging rates that topped 5 percent in previous years.
Growth figures for December and full-year 2014 are scheduled
for release in mid-February.
The central bank downgraded its view of this year's fiscal
deficit to 2.0 percent of gross domestic product from its
October estimate of 0.3 percent.
Last year the fiscal deficit was likely 0.1 percent of GDP,
the bank said, reversing its previous view for a small surplus.
The government of President Ollanta Humala has introduced
several stimulus and economic reform packages over the past year
in a bid to reactivate growth dragged down by slumping mining
and manufacturing activity.
Peru is the world's third biggest producer of copper and
silver and the fifth biggest gold producer. Mineral exports
typically make up nearly 60 percent of exporter earnings, which
have slipped on low prices and weak gold and copper output.
The trade deficit will likely be $2.8 billion this year, the
same size as the estimated shortfall in 2014, the central bank
said. Previously the bank had forecast a $1.6 billion trade
deficit in 2015 and a $3 billion deficit in 2014.
The central bank said it now sees a slightly wider current
account deficit this year - 4.4 percent of GDP instead of the
4.3 percent gap it estimated in October.
Last year the current account deficit was likely 4.4 percent
of GDP, smaller than the bank's October forecast for a 4.7
percent deficit.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)