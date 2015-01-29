LIMA Jan 29 Peru's finance minister said on Thursday that the nation's economy will likely grow by about 4.8 percent in 2015, revising down his December forecast for an expansion of between 5 and 5.5 percent.

Alonso Segura added that the economy probably grew by about 2.4 percent in all of 2014. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)