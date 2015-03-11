(New throughout, adds reaction from finance ministry)
LIMA, March 11 Peru's commodities-powered
economy will likely grow at 4.2 percent in 2015, the economy
ministry said on Wednesday, a rate that is slower than
previously forecast.
The economy ministry confirmed the new working forecast a
day after the newspaper El Comercio reported that Fernando
Figueroa, the government's director of macroeconomic forecasts,
gave the new forecast at an event at the Peruvian-Nordic Chamber
of Commerce.
A spokeswoman at the ministry who requested anonymity
because she was not authorized to talk publicly about the issue
confirmed Figueroa said: "We're working with a number of 4.2
percent for 2015."
In late January, the government projected growth of 4.8
percent. The ministry will release a new official forecast in
coming weeks, the spokeswoman said.
The government and central bank have revised down their
growth forecasts several times over the past year as the economy
has slowed sharply to its weakest pace since 2009.
Gross domestic product rose 2.35 percent in 2014 as mining
activity slumped on weak mineral prices and private investment
fell.
The average annual growth rate was 6.4 percent during the
previous decade.
Private analysts polled by the central bank expect a 3.9
percent expansion this year.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Peter Galloway and David
Gregorio)