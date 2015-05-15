EU mergers and takeovers (March 27)
BRUSSELS, March 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LIMA May 15 Peru's economy grew by a seasonally-adjusted rate of 0.7 percent in March from February, the state statistics agency said on Friday. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)
BRUSSELS, March 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds Dow, DuPont, Friends of the Earth comment, details)