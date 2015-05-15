(Adds quote from central bank, context)

LIMA May 15 Peru's central bank said on Friday that April's year-on-year economic expansion was likely higher than the 2.68 percent reading registered in March.

"We think that GDP growth in the month of April is going to be above - well above - growth observed in March because of the recovery in primary sectors," the central bank's chief economist Adrian Armas told reporters on a conference call.

Economic growth likely continued to accelerate on a rebound in mining and fishing, he said.

The central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.25 percent on Thursday as the currency trades around a six-year low.