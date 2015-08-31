LIMA Aug 31 The government of Peruvian President Ollanta Humala reduced its estimate for economic growth this year to 3 percent from its previous forecast, in April, of between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent.

The government also said it was expecting a smaller expansion next year - 4.3 percent instead of 5.5 percent. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)