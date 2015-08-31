PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LIMA Aug 31 The government of Peruvian President Ollanta Humala reduced its estimate for economic growth this year to 3 percent from its previous forecast, in April, of between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent.
The government also said it was expecting a smaller expansion next year - 4.3 percent instead of 5.5 percent. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** This Diary is filed daily ** --------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MARCH 28