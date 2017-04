LIMA Jan 4 Peru's economy likely grew 3.3 percent in December from the same month a year earlier, Finance Minister Alonso Segura was quoted as saying in the official newspaper El Peruano on Monday.

The official economic growth rate for December is scheduled for release in February.

Most recent readings show growth of 2.62 percent in the first 10 months of 2015 from the same period of 2014. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Bernadette Baum)