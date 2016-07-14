LIMA, July 14 The president of Peru's central bank, Julio Velarde, said Thursday that the economy PEGDP-ECI likely grew by 4.7 percent in May and 4 percent in June, compared to the same months a year ago.

Economic growth data for May is scheduled for release by state statistics agency Inei on Friday. A Reuters poll also forecast a 4.7 percent expansion in the fifth month of the year. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)